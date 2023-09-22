Avera Medical Minute
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: #1 Sioux Falls Christian sweeps #2 Dakota Valley, Harrisburg & Jefferson win while O’Gorman upends Roosevelt

Chargers, Tigers & Cavaliers sweep while Knights top Riders in four sets
In Class A #1 Sioux Falls Christian sweeps at #2 Dakota Valley, in AA #1 Harrisburg and #2 Jefferson also sweep while O'Gorman upends #5 Roosevelt
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:28 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY, HARRISBURG, BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday night once again had gyms across South Dakota jumping with volleyball action highlighted by a battle of top-ranked teams in Class A.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1A Sioux Falls Christian at #2A Dakota Valley

-Lincoln at #1AA Harrisburg

-#2AA Jefferson at Brandon Valley

-#5AA Roosevelt at O’Gorman

