PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: #1 Sioux Falls Christian sweeps #2 Dakota Valley, Harrisburg & Jefferson win while O’Gorman upends Roosevelt

NORTH SIOUX CITY, HARRISBURG, BRANDON & SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Thursday night once again had gyms across South Dakota jumping with volleyball action highlighted by a battle of top-ranked teams in Class A.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-#1A Sioux Falls Christian at #2A Dakota Valley

-Lincoln at #1AA Harrisburg

-#2AA Jefferson at Brandon Valley

-#5AA Roosevelt at O’Gorman

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.