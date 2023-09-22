Avera Medical Minute
Rain, Storms Likely

First Alert Weather Days for Strong, Severe Storms
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 4:05 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- Some light rain continues to fall across parts of the region this morning, mainly through the James River Valley. More showers and thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and this evening and spread across the region. Highs will be in the 70s for most of us.

As the severe weather threat increases today, we’re going to declare today a First Alert Weather Day for the central and southern parts of the area, including Sioux Falls, for the threat for some large hail and damaging wind gusts. Some isolated flash flooding will be possible, especially with any heavier thunderstorms.

In addition to Friday, we’re also declaring Saturday a First Alert Weather Day as there will be yet another risk for severe weather across the eastern parts of the area. We’ll keep a chance for showers and thunderstorms through Monday for some. By the time the rain wraps up on Monday, we could see 2 to 3 inches of rain across a majority of the area. The rest of next week is looking mainly dry. We’ll see partly cloudy conditions with high temperatures mainly in the low to mid 70s.

