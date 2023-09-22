Southeast Tech announces $25 million fundraising campaign

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Southeast Technical College is stepping up fundraising efforts with “Campaign Next.”

The $25 million campaign will support capital projects, academic program growth, scholarships, and increased access to education.

Officials said the campaign will help grow Southeast Tech as a post-secondary institution while also preparing students to meet workforce needs in the region.

“From a workforce development standpoint, we know that our state goes as far as our workforce can take it. And that’s why we’re committed to education opportunity and providing that pathway for students,” said STC Foundation Board Co-Chair Tony Nour.

Campaign Next quietly kicked off last year, which gives many of the fundraising goals a head start.

