Vikings make moves and emphasize ball security to avoid 0-3 start

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - It’s hard to call a game in week three of an NFL season a must win, yet the odds of making the postseason aren’t good for teams that start 0-3.

With that in mind the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings made some big moves this week ahead of their home game with the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers.

Along with signing former Denver Bronco offensive guard Dalton Risner the Vikings traded future draft picks for Los Angeles Rams’ running back Cam Akers who was in uniform today in Eagan. Akers ran for just under 800 yards last season and it’s hoped that he and Risner will help jumpstart a Viking offense that has managed an NFL low 69 yards this season.

Their other priority has to be ball security.

In two weeks the Vikings lead the league with seven giveaways, six of them via fumbles. By comparison last year Minnesota had 8 fumbles and 23 giveaways for the entire season.

You can watch the Chargers and Vikings live on Fox Sioux Falls Sunday at noon from US Bank Stadium.

