Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vikings make moves and emphasize ball security to avoid 0-3 start

Minnesota adds Dalton Risner and Cam Akers via trades ahead of game with Chargers
Flurry of roster moves and emphasis on ball security look to turn tide of Minnesota's 0-2 start
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 21, 2023 at 11:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAGAN, MN (Dakota News Now) - It’s hard to call a game in week three of an NFL season a must win, yet the odds of making the postseason aren’t good for teams that start 0-3.

With that in mind the 0-2 Minnesota Vikings made some big moves this week ahead of their home game with the 0-2 Los Angeles Chargers.

Along with signing former Denver Bronco offensive guard Dalton Risner the Vikings traded future draft picks for Los Angeles Rams’ running back Cam Akers who was in uniform today in Eagan. Akers ran for just under 800 yards last season and it’s hoped that he and Risner will help jumpstart a Viking offense that has managed an NFL low 69 yards this season.

Their other priority has to be ball security.

In two weeks the Vikings lead the league with seven giveaways, six of them via fumbles. By comparison last year Minnesota had 8 fumbles and 23 giveaways for the entire season.

You can watch the Chargers and Vikings live on Fox Sioux Falls Sunday at noon from US Bank Stadium.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tenn. Supreme Court: Mandatory life sentence for juvenile homicide offenders now unconstitutional
Juvenile arrested in connection to threat calls in Tea, Sioux Falls
Brian Schipper was the managing artistic director for the Mighty Corson Art Players, a...
Theatre community mourns sudden loss of Corson director
Matthew Jock
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges
Dawson Aberson
Sports community “overwhelming” family with support for injured player
Toledo police lights
Update: shelter-in-place order lifted in Sioux Falls schools

Latest News

Sioux Falls Christian battles Dakota Valley in prep volleyball action
PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: #1 Sioux Falls Christian sweeps #2 Dakota Valley, Harrisburg & Jefferson win while O’Gorman upends Roosevelt
Coyote soccer wins Summit League Opener
2023 Watertown Arrows football take the field
After several rough years Watertown’s Arrows on target in 2023
Ryan Jansa had incredible experience at Sanford International
Ryan Jansa reflects on Sanford International experience as he prepares for Pebble Beach