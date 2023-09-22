Worthington teacher finding new ways to connect with students

WORTHINGTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - There are many diverse communities in our region, including Worthington, Minnesota. Students with diverse backgrounds can face challenges in the classroom, but one teacher is finding a unique way to relate to and help students.

For many students in Worthington, the predominant first language is Spanish, something teachers like Rhonda Bonnstetter wish they knew more of. Despite the language barrier, teachers are finding new ways to connect with their students.

Bonnstetter has been teaching for many years but has only been teaching math in Worthington since 2021. It brought new challenges to meeting students’ needs not only with a language barrier, but some students have had interrupted educations.

“When they first come in, especially at the high school level, we’ve got everybody at all these different levels and trying to find out what do they know, where do they still have gaps, how do we fill those, and especially at the very beginning. If they’re learning math and learning English, math is a language all on its own, so trying to learn both is tough,” Bonnstetter explained.

Bonnstetter is an expert in the world of education. She worked at Murray County Central High School before becoming a teacher. While working, she took classes at Southwest Minnesota State University to get certified to teach at MCC. Later, she went back to SMSU to teach in their teacher-ed program. She received her doctorate while teaching there and taught for sixteen years. She retired, but the need for math teachers was so great in the area that she responded to many calls to return, ending up at Worthington High School.

Meetings students where they are produces some unique solutions like tools to translate powerpoints.

Sometimes meeting students’ needs means putting yourself in their shoes and that’s what Bonnstetter did. She had the chance to travel with the organization Unbound.

Unbound sponsors poor and marginalized communities, but also gives opportunities to travel and see the communities. Unbound does work in Africa, Asia and Latin America with the most sponsorships in Guatemala.

Bonnstetter began sponsoring students 20 years ago and spent one week in Guatemala meeting her sponsor child for the first time. It’s one thing to hear about other countries and learn about their culture, but experiencing it firsthand was special.

“You read about it and in my brain knew there’s poverty, there are all kinds of other issues, but to actually see it and see what life is like, what are the homes like, the lack of available jobs, and just what transportation is like to get around,” Bonnstetter said. “That’s a whole other thing when you’re actually there and you see it. It was really good for me to see what it’s like to be a person in a country where you don’t speak much of the language. That was always a bit of a shock. It makes me want to learn more Spanish.”

“Transparency is huge for us,” said Unbound’s VP of international programs, Melissa Velasquez. “We want to make sure that people understand that these are real people with real experiences and real challenges and you’re welcome to come visit them, you’re welcome to get to know them firsthand and sit with them and hear from them and learn with them.”

Just like that, the teacher became the student. Not only did she get to meet her sponsor, seventeen-year-old Juanito, but she also learned about Central American countries and brought back a new conversation starter with her students who have that heritage.

“They were so excited, like ‘Where did you go?’ and ‘What did you see?’ and they were showing me where their family is from,” Bonnstetter said. “It just really helped solidify that bond, that I understand where their family is and what life is like there and all the mountains and greenery are different from the rolling flat plains around here.”

There are many other nonprofit organizations that have sponsorships like Unbound, but what makes them different is that Unbound makes sure that each family makes the decisions as to how to utilize their funds and they utilize social workers and parent groups to foster and grow the communities by fostering a goals-driven community. According to Velasquez, this is one of the reasons why the idea of matching a donor and a sponsor is a strong approach.

“It opens up the door to make that relationship not just about giving of resources but giving encouragement,” Velasquez said. “The sponsor is able to write letters to share words and thoughts of encouragement, to say ‘Hey, you may be going through a really difficult time, but I’m cheering for you, I’m praying for you, I’m hoping for you and I believe that you have the ability to do this. We know that from our own kids, from the kids in our community and from our own schools that having someone who believes you can do it makes the world of a difference. To know that somebody across the globe thinks that you are capable is really transformative.”

Bonstetter said that it was a joy to spend time with her sponsor and their family. The family had given her gifts that she proudly displayed in her classroom. Juanito also connected with her because he just so happened to love math.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.