Youth with disabilities to take part in PDR Youth Hunt

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A unique opportunity for adolescents with disabilities returns this weekend.

The 18th annual PDR Youth Hunt will have nine young hunters with special needs participating. Mike Costanzo joined Dakota News Now on Friday to discuss the annual hunt.

The hunt was started in 2008 by Clark, SD businessman Dean Rasmussen. The name, PDR Hunt is in honor of Dean’s late grandson, Payton Dean Rasmussen.

Eligible participants are 12 to 18 years of age, with any type of limitation, and are accompanied by a parent or guardian throughout the weekend adventure. The state requires the individual to have taken a Hunter Safety Course, administered by the Game, Fish, and Parks and obtain a youth deer license.

