Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Alex’s Lemonade Stand helps support Sioux Falls family

A fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Friday looked to help out an area family going through their own...
A fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Friday looked to help out an area family going through their own pediatric cancer battle.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year there are an estimated 400,000 new cases of cancer affecting children nationwide, equaling about 1,000 new kids affected by cancer each day.

A fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Friday looked to bring attention to that statistic and help out an area family going through their own pediatric cancer battle.

An Alex’s Lemonade Stand was set up in front of the Volvo Car Dealership and free lemonade was handed out. Donations were collected to help the Murano family as their 15-month-old son, Charlie is courageously battling cancer.

“My heart goes out to the family, they are absolutely wonderful people and there is nothing worse for a parent than to know that could happen to their child, and so it’s wonderful that we can give them some support,” Matt Scott, sales manager for Graham Automotive, said.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a national charity that has raised more than $250 million for childhood cancer, and funded over 1,000 research projects.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Matthew Jock
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges
The convenience store and gas station opened on Thursday morning on the corner of Rice Street...
First of several planned Kwik Star stores in Sioux Falls area opens
Dawson Aberson
Sports community “overwhelming” family with support for injured player
Edison Middle School sends students home early due to power outage
On Sept. 25, 2135, an asteroid called Bennu will reportedly make a close flyby of Earth with a...
NASA says there is an asteroid it’s monitoring that could potentially impact Earth

Latest News

The Out of the Darkness Community Walk is a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.
Out of the Darkness Walk bringing awareness to suicide
Out of the Darkness Walk bringing awareness to suicide
Southeast Technical College is stepping up fundraising efforts with “Campaign Next.”
Southeast Tech announces $25 million fundraising campaign
Southeast Tech announces $25 million fundraising campaign