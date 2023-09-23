Alex’s Lemonade Stand helps support Sioux Falls family

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Each year there are an estimated 400,000 new cases of cancer affecting children nationwide, equaling about 1,000 new kids affected by cancer each day.

A fundraiser in Sioux Falls on Friday looked to bring attention to that statistic and help out an area family going through their own pediatric cancer battle.

An Alex’s Lemonade Stand was set up in front of the Volvo Car Dealership and free lemonade was handed out. Donations were collected to help the Murano family as their 15-month-old son, Charlie is courageously battling cancer.

“My heart goes out to the family, they are absolutely wonderful people and there is nothing worse for a parent than to know that could happen to their child, and so it’s wonderful that we can give them some support,” Matt Scott, sales manager for Graham Automotive, said.

Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation is a national charity that has raised more than $250 million for childhood cancer, and funded over 1,000 research projects.

