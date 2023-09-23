Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TAILGATE TOUR-Avon!

Live coverage of the battle of 9B 4-1 teams in Corsica-Stickney at Avon!
Kids in Avon watch the Avon & Corsica-Stickney game from a Pirate Ship in the endzone during...
Kids in Avon watch the Avon & Corsica-Stickney game from a Pirate Ship in the endzone during the Football Friday Tailgate Tour stop
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AVON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Football Friday Tailgate Tour went into uncharted Pirate waters....or in this case, lands....this week for a battle of 4-1 teams as #4 Corsica-Stickney visited #3 Avon!

Click on the video viewers above to hear from both teams, get the Dakota News Now Sports Pooch’s Game Pick and see how Avon really gets into their Pirate nickname be putting a Pirate ship in their endzone!

Coyote soccer wins Summit League Opener