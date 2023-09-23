Avera Medical Minute
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-22-23)

Featuring highlights from 14 games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa!
By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg, Cooper Seamer and Cordell Wright
Published: Sep. 22, 2023 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football regular season has passed the halfway point and the games are only getting bigger with playoff implications on almost every one!

Football Friday was up to the task with all the action, results and FUN from Week 5 featuring 14 prep football games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa:

-O’Gorman @ Lincoln

-Roosevelt @ Harrisburg

-Mitchell @ Jefferson

-Yankton @ Tea

-Watertown @ Pierre

-West Central @ Canton

-Sioux Valley @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Parkston @ Garretson

-Castlewood @ Hamlin

-Faulkton vs. Warner

-Hanson @ Canistota

-Corsica-Stickney @ Avon

-Murray County Central @ Adrian-Ellsworth

-Sheldon @ Unity Christian

