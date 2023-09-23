FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-22-23)

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The prep football regular season has passed the halfway point and the games are only getting bigger with playoff implications on almost every one!

Football Friday was up to the task with all the action, results and FUN from Week 5 featuring 14 prep football games in South Dakota, Southwest Minnesota and Northwest Iowa:

-O’Gorman @ Lincoln

-Roosevelt @ Harrisburg

-Mitchell @ Jefferson

-Yankton @ Tea

-Watertown @ Pierre

-West Central @ Canton

-Sioux Valley @ McCook Central/Montrose

-Parkston @ Garretson

-Castlewood @ Hamlin

-Faulkton vs. Warner

-Hanson @ Canistota

-Corsica-Stickney @ Avon

-Murray County Central @ Adrian-Ellsworth

-Sheldon @ Unity Christian

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.