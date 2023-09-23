Golf day in Pipestone raises money for overdose memorial scholarship

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Pipestone Country Club helped raise money for a memorial scholarship.

The event and scholarship were in honor of Justin Rops, who tragically passed away due to an overdose last year.

The event included plenty of golf, a silent auction, and a raffle for two tickets to see Jelly Roll in concert.

Many attendees wore purple, a symbolic color for overdose awareness but also a nod to Justin’s favorite NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

