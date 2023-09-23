Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Golf day in Pipestone raises money for overdose memorial scholarship

The event and scholarship were in honor of Justin Rops, who tragically passed away due to an...
The event and scholarship were in honor of Justin Rops, who tragically passed away due to an overdose last year.(Dakota News Now)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIPESTONE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Pipestone Country Club helped raise money for a memorial scholarship.

The event and scholarship were in honor of Justin Rops, who tragically passed away due to an overdose last year.

The event included plenty of golf, a silent auction, and a raffle for two tickets to see Jelly Roll in concert.

Many attendees wore purple, a symbolic color for overdose awareness but also a nod to Justin’s favorite NFL team, the Baltimore Ravens.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Lincoln football game
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries
Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota during the competition last weekend in...
Miss South Dakota USA heading to national competition
Edison Middle School sends students home early due to power outage

Latest News

In total, there will be nine different artists at Saturday’s unveiling, including an...
New Lake Benton art studio bringing together regional artists for unveiling gala
The historic McGillycuddy house on South Street in Rapid City (KEVN)
State Historical Society offering property tax moratorium
The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a One Stop in Sioux...
Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week
Photo provided by the Sioux Falls School District
‘The President’s Own’ US Marine Band to perform in South Dakota