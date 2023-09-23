Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week

Avera Medical Minute
By Donovan Minor
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a “One Stop” in Sioux Falls that will serve as a central hub for a dozen state agencies.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the facility will be held on Tuesday, September 26 at 2:30 p.m. at the project site, located at 1501 South Highline Avenue.

The goal of the One Stop is to foster collaboration among state employees and enhance services to South Dakota citizens.

Agencies relocating to the new facility include the Bureau of Human Resources and Administration, Bureau of Information and Telecommunications, Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources, Department of Corrections, Department of Education, Department of Health, Department of Human Services, Department of Labor and Regulation, Department of Public Safety - Driver Licensing, Department of Revenue, Department of Social Services, and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development.

The agencies are expected to move into the building in early 2025.

