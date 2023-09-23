New Lake Benton art studio bringing together regional artists for unveiling gala

Avera Medical Minute
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAKE BENTON, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - One artist in Lake Benton is unveiling a brand new storefront in her hometown on Saturday as a way to display her and other artists in the region’s work.

Michelle Weber has been a western and agriculture artist for 12 years.

In total, there will be nine different artists at Saturday’s unveiling, including an 11-year-old who welds metal sculptures.

The event starts at 4:30 p.m. with wine and hors d’oeuvres, and the unveiling will officially be at 6:30 p.m.

Other activities include painting sessions, a gourmet cookie artist, and an announcement for Weber’s new children’s book titled “A World with Cows.”

