‘The President’s Own’ US Marine Band to perform in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the first time in five years, “The President’s Own” United States Marine Band is returning to the midwest with stops in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen next month.

The Sioux Falls concert will be at the Lincoln High School gym on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30 p.m.

The band will make their stop in Aberdeen on October 6 with a concert at the Civic Arena starting at 7:30 p.m.

“We are incredibly excited to continue the tradition of our national concert tour,” Marine Band Director Col. Jason K. Fettig said. “Musicians of the band are more eager than ever to share their musical talents with audiences live, and in-person on this Midwest tour. We have tremendously appreciative patrons who come to Marine Band concerts for all types of different experiences, so our programs are designed to include a great variety of music that mirrors the wonderful diversity in our national musical heritage.”

The Marine Band was founded in 1798 and has performed for every President since John Adams.

More information can be found on the Marine Band website.

