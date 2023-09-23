Avera Medical Minute
Sock the Block fundraiser collecting socks for VA Hospital

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, the Headlights Theater and Let’s Skate are coming together to create a block party in Sioux Falls to collect socks to benefit the VA Hospital and veterans outreach.

“I’ve talked to Maddie over the years about wanting to put our music with her skills in dancing. And to see it this morning when they were going through it, I didn’t know what to expect and it’s cool to see it be communicated,” said Bryan Wehrkamp from The Band Companyon.

The event is free and kicks off at 1:00 p.m. on the 300 block of East 12th Street and runs until 10:00 p.m. More information can be found here.

