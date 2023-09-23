State Historical Society offering property tax moratorium

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Historical Society officials are reminding property owners of the November 1 deadline to apply for the state property tax moratorium.

The moratorium is available for buildings listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places. The eight-year pause is meant for restoration and rehabilitation work on the historic sites, as encouraged by state law.

“These approvals are significant for preserving historic properties in South Dakota and for the property owner,” said Jenna Carlson Dietmeier, the interim State Historic Preservation Officer. “If a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit because of certified improvements, the property tax assessments on that property cannot be increased for eight years due to the rehabilitation of the building.”

In 2022, 18 properties across the state were approved for the program.

More information can be found at the South Dakota State Historical Society website.

