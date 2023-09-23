Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State Historical Society offering property tax moratorium

The historic McGillycuddy house on South Street in Rapid City (KEVN)
The historic McGillycuddy house on South Street in Rapid City (KEVN)(KEVN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State Historical Society officials are reminding property owners of the November 1 deadline to apply for the state property tax moratorium.

The moratorium is available for buildings listed on the National or State Register of Historic Places. The eight-year pause is meant for restoration and rehabilitation work on the historic sites, as encouraged by state law.

“These approvals are significant for preserving historic properties in South Dakota and for the property owner,” said Jenna Carlson Dietmeier, the interim State Historic Preservation Officer. “If a historic building qualifies for the tax benefit because of certified improvements, the property tax assessments on that property cannot be increased for eight years due to the rehabilitation of the building.”

In 2022, 18 properties across the state were approved for the program.

More information can be found at the South Dakota State Historical Society website.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Lincoln football game
Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota during the competition last weekend in...
Miss South Dakota USA heading to national competition
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries
Edison Middle School sends students home early due to power outage

Latest News

The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a One Stop in Sioux...
Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week
Photo provided by the Sioux Falls School District
‘The President’s Own’ US Marine Band to perform in South Dakota
On Saturday, the Headlights Theater and Let’s Skate are coming together to create a block party...
Sock the Block fundraiser collecting socks for VA Hospital
Sock the Block fundraiser collecting socks for VA Hospital