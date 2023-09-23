Walk to Defeat ALS kicks off at new location
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 9:42 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday morning, the Walk to Defeat ALS kicked off at the former AAA Travel building in Sioux Falls with the goal of raising funds to go toward the fight against Lou Gehrig’s disease.
Development director Erin Hill joined Dakota News Now to discuss the importance of the walk and what participants can expect.
