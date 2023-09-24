Avera Medical Minute
Brandon Valley breezes to victory at Rapid City Stevens

#5 Lynx shutout Raiders 52-0
#5 Lynx win 52-0 on the road
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The fifth ranked Brandon Valley Lynx wasted little time on their road trip to Rapid City in putting away the host Stevens Raiders on Saturday afternoon.

Levi Veskrna ran in a touchdown on Brandon Valley’s first possession and then got another scoring run moments later when Kaleb Briest ended Stevens’ first possession with an interception.

The game was never in doubt from then on out as Brandon Valley cruised to a 52-0 victory.

