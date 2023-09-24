Coming up Monday: River Greenway phase 3 groundbreaking in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next phase of improvements along the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls will begin in earnest on Monday after city leaders hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., Mayor Paul TenHaken, the director of Parks and Recreation, the founder of Llyod Companies, and the chair-elect of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will provide additional information on the $11 million project.

The third phase will provide two acres of pedestrian access and recreation opportunities along the west side of the river along the upper reach of the falls.

