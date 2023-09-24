Avera Medical Minute
Coming up Monday: River Greenway phase 3 groundbreaking in Sioux Falls

The third phase will provide two acres of pedestrian access and recreation opportunities along the west side of the river along the upper reach of the falls.(City of Sioux Falls)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The next phase of improvements along the Big Sioux River in downtown Sioux Falls will begin in earnest on Monday after city leaders hold a groundbreaking ceremony.

On Monday at 4:30 p.m., Mayor Paul TenHaken, the director of Parks and Recreation, the founder of Llyod Companies, and the chair-elect of the Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce will provide additional information on the $11 million project.

The third phase will provide two acres of pedestrian access and recreation opportunities along the west side of the river along the upper reach of the falls.

