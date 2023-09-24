Fernsonfest returns this weekend to ring in the fall season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual craft beer festival celebrating the beginning of fall will return on Saturday.

Fernsonfest 2023, located at 1400 East Robur Drive in Sioux Falls, kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and includes vendors, a grill-off competition, pickleball demos, and cold beer from Fernson Brewing Company.

Local bands Neon Horizon, The Ruralists, and Sun Glass will play throughout the day. Wagoo, Hunny & Bunny, and Krazy Concessions will sell food on-site.

The event is dog-friendly and free to attend. More information can be found at Fernson.com.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.