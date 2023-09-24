Avera Medical Minute
Fernsonfest returns this weekend to ring in the fall season

Fernsonfest returns this weekend to ring in the fall season
Fernsonfest returns this weekend to ring in the fall season
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual craft beer festival celebrating the beginning of fall will return on Saturday.

Fernsonfest 2023, located at 1400 East Robur Drive in Sioux Falls, kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and includes vendors, a grill-off competition, pickleball demos, and cold beer from Fernson Brewing Company.

Local bands Neon Horizon, The Ruralists, and Sun Glass will play throughout the day. Wagoo, Hunny & Bunny, and Krazy Concessions will sell food on-site.

The event is dog-friendly and free to attend. More information can be found at Fernson.com.

