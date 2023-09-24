Fernsonfest returns this weekend to ring in the fall season
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual craft beer festival celebrating the beginning of fall will return on Saturday.
Fernsonfest 2023, located at 1400 East Robur Drive in Sioux Falls, kicks off at 2:00 p.m. and includes vendors, a grill-off competition, pickleball demos, and cold beer from Fernson Brewing Company.
Local bands Neon Horizon, The Ruralists, and Sun Glass will play throughout the day. Wagoo, Hunny & Bunny, and Krazy Concessions will sell food on-site.
The event is dog-friendly and free to attend. More information can be found at Fernson.com.
Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.