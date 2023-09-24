Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbits edge Coyotes in first rivalry meeting of the year

SDSU women’s soccer wins 1-0 for first victory in Vermillion since 2014
Jackrabbits defeat Coyotes 1-0
By Zach Borg and SDSU Athletics
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State freshman Katelyn Beulke scored a goal in the 20th minute and that’s all the Jackrabbits needed to defeat South Dakota, 1-0, in a Summit League and ‘Interstate Series’ match on Sunday at First Bank & Trust Soccer Complex.

SDSU came out firing early in the contest producing six shots in the opening eight minutes including two by Lauren Eckerle.

The Jacks finally found the back of the net 20 minutes into the match. Reagan Anderson sent a pass over to Katherine Jones who dribbled into the right side of the box. Jones sent a cross to Beulke who beat her defender to the front of the goal and easily struck it in to give SDSU the advantage.

South Dakota State’s Jocelyn Tanner made two saves, in the 23rd and 32nd minutes respectively, otherwise the Jackrabbits dominated possession for nearly the entire matchup

South Dakota’s best opportunity came late in the second half. A foul just outside the box gave the Coyotes a free kick in the 79th minute. The free kick for South Dakota went wide and SDSU held South Dakota off the shot chart for the remainder of regulation.

Despite the home side intensifying their attacking pressure, the Jackrabbits closed the meeting up with a 19-3 edge in shots and 6-1 tally in corner kicks.

Notes

  • South Dakota State improved to 8-2 overall while South Dakota fell to 5-3-3. The Jackrabbits earned a win in their Summit League opener and the Coyotes now sit at 1-1.
  • The Jackrabbits finished the contest with a 64-36% possession edge over the Coyotes.
  • Beulke’s goal was the second of her opening campaign at SDSU. The assist by Jones was the second for her this season.
  • Eckerle and Avery Murdzek each finished with a team-high four shots.
  • Reagan Anderson, Kaycee Manding and Hayley Lindaman joined Jones playing the full 90 minutes on Sunday.
  • The victory for the Jackrabbits halted a three-game winless streak in Vermillion for the program. It’s SDSU first win over the Coyotes in Vermillion since 2014 as well as its first victory against South Dakota in their last three meetings.

Up Next

South Dakota State returns home for its next two matches at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jackrabbits host North Dakota State for their Hometown Heroes match at 6 p.m. on Thursday, followed by their 1 p.m. GOALD game on Sunday versus North Dakota.

