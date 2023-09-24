Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Community members gathered on Saturday at the Levitt Band Shell to acknowledge the ways that suicide and mental health have affected their lives.

The annual Out of the Darkness Community Walk took place at 1:30 p.m. and was organized by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

The event is described as a journey of remembrance, hope, and support.

“Means a lot to bring this community together,” said AFSP special events manager Janet Harvey. “I think what’s really important is to show support to one another and that you are not alone. A lot of people have lost a loved one or have struggled, mental illness is something that we need to definitely address in our country.”

If you were unable to attend Saturday’s walk and still wish to help, you can do so on the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention’s website.

