Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Warner tops SF Christian in battle of top ranked teams at Sanford Pentagon Invitational

Chester takes down Huron and Washington gets a road win at Roosevelt
Sanford Pentagon Invitational highlights plus a top five battle in AA
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon Invitational highlighted a busy day of volleyball in the South Dakota by bringing together some of the top volleyball teams across all classes. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Class B’s #1 Warner Monarchs defeating Class A’s #1 Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 2-1 in the championship of the Blue Pool Bracket (Monarchs also defeated the Chargers earlier in the day)

-Class B’s #2 Chester Flyers sweeping Huron

-AA’s #3 Washington picking up a four set road win at #5 Roosevelt

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries
Metro Sports TV broadcasts high school games from across the Sioux Falls area.
Metro Sports TV broadcasts O’Gorman vs. Lincoln football game
Amber Hulse of Hot Springs was crowned Miss South Dakota during the competition last weekend in...
Miss South Dakota USA heading to national competition
Matthew Jock
Former Sioux Falls police officer sentenced for child porn charges

Latest News

Augustana's Isaiah Huber returns a kickoff for a score against MSU-Moorhead
Augustana holds off MSU-Moorhead for homecoming victory
USF celebrates a key defensive stop in their 7-0 win over Minot State
Cougars get defensive to knock off Minot State
Northwestern's Jalyn Gramstad celebrates with fans during their win at Mount Marty
Northwestern overwhelms Mount Marty
Brandon Valley scores a touchdown at Rapid City Stevens
Brandon Valley breezes to victory at Rapid City Stevens
Dakota Wesleyan celebrates a sack in their victory at Concordia
Dakota Wesleyan outlasts Concordia to reach 4-1