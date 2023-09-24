PREP VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Warner tops SF Christian in battle of top ranked teams at Sanford Pentagon Invitational

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sanford Pentagon Invitational highlighted a busy day of volleyball in the South Dakota by bringing together some of the top volleyball teams across all classes. Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-Class B’s #1 Warner Monarchs defeating Class A’s #1 Sioux Falls Christian Chargers 2-1 in the championship of the Blue Pool Bracket (Monarchs also defeated the Chargers earlier in the day)

-Class B’s #2 Chester Flyers sweeping Huron

-AA’s #3 Washington picking up a four set road win at #5 Roosevelt

