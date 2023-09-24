Project 437 arrives in Sioux Falls to raise mental health awareness

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A cross-state running journey to raise awareness and funds for mental health challenges made its way to Sioux Falls on Sunday.

The four-day event known as Project 437 has covered the length of the state. Twelve runners took off from the Wyoming border on Thursday with the final leg of the relay arriving at the Levitt Band Shell on Sunday afternoon.

“This year’s event was amazing,” said runner Benson Langat. “The stories we heard along the way were so impactful. I went into this year with the purpose of wanting to run for some people who lost their lives to suicide and really remember them and show the significance of why asking the question is so important.”

Over $250,000 was raised for the Helpline Center. Donations made to Project 437 help provide support to those who have lost family members or friends to suicide by helping to connect them with resources and support groups at the Helpline Center.

