Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Remedy Brewing Oktoberfest a celebration of beer, German culture

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual celebration of everything German took place Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls.

For the seventh year, the taproom was fully decked out for Oktoberfest, complete with German food, music, and beers.

A Bierfest with over a dozen local breweries was held for the public as well as a homebrewing competition where the winner will get to brew with the Remedy crew.

“It’s such a blast. There is so much German heritage in this city, let alone Scandinavian heritage or hurt northern European,” said Remedy Co-owner Matt Hastad. “So getting people out here to actually just get together over a pint of beer, some really good food and some really fun activities is a good time.”

The event also featured games such as pumpkin bowling, stein-holding, and hammer and nails.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a One Stop in Sioux...
Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-22-23)
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold

Latest News

‘Sock the Block’ party collects socks for the VA Hospital
Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy
Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy
Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy
Remedy Brewing Oktoberfest a celebration of beer, German culture