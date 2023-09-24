Remedy Brewing Oktoberfest a celebration of beer, German culture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An annual celebration of everything German took place Saturday at Remedy Brewing Company in downtown Sioux Falls.

For the seventh year, the taproom was fully decked out for Oktoberfest, complete with German food, music, and beers.

A Bierfest with over a dozen local breweries was held for the public as well as a homebrewing competition where the winner will get to brew with the Remedy crew.

“It’s such a blast. There is so much German heritage in this city, let alone Scandinavian heritage or hurt northern European,” said Remedy Co-owner Matt Hastad. “So getting people out here to actually just get together over a pint of beer, some really good food and some really fun activities is a good time.”

The event also featured games such as pumpkin bowling, stein-holding, and hammer and nails.

