Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Vermillion police investigating sexual assault near USD campus

(KTTC)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a sexual assault reported on Sunday morning near the University of South Dakota campus.

According to the Vermillion Police Department, a call was made at 5:45 a.m. reporting a sexual assault had occurred on Pine Street South of Cherry Street where an unknown man approached a woman, physically assaulted her, and made sexual contact without consent.

The suspect was described as being approximately six feet tall and wearing a hoodie and pants.

The victim is not a USD student, but the university still sent out a notification to all students and staff since the assault took place near campus. The incident is not related to any previous sexual assault notifications issued by the university over the past several weeks.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a One Stop in Sioux...
Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-22-23)
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries

Latest News

Wessington Springs alumna’s Mural to be unveiled at celebration of agriculture
Salem, South Dakota
Wessington Springs alumna’s Mural to be unveiled at celebration of agriculture
‘Sock the Block’ party collects socks for the VA Hospital
Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy
Out of the Darkness Community Walk brings together those touched by tragedy