Walk to Defeat ALS hits home for pair of sisters

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 9:57 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig’s Disease, is a debilitating nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

A walk was held on Saturday in Sioux Falls to raise money for research towards finding a cure for ALS.

The walk was also a way for people with similar battles to come together and create a support system.

Of the many participants walking in honor of friends and loved ones, two sisters, Chelsie Lind and Megan Klarenbeek, attended Saturday’s walk to honor their mother who recently lost a battle with ALS.

“She’s no longer hurting, suffering, her body is free again, so that brings us joy,” Chelsie said. “But you’re never going to not want your mom there with you. So that’s the heart tug and the hard part for sure.”

“It takes a village. ALS is, in my opinion, one of the hardest things someone and their loved ones can go through. To know that you have support of the community and other families who have been through it is big,” Megan expressed.

The walk was originally scheduled for Sertoma Park but was moved to the Military Heritage Alliance due to weather.

