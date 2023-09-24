Wessington Springs alumna’s Mural to be unveiled at celebration of agriculture

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wessington Springs High School will host its celebration of agriculture event this Monday beginning at 6:30 p.m., and Brady Duxbury, the Wessington Springs Ag instructor and FFA advisor, joined Dakota News Now to talk more about the inaugural event and a new mural designed by a Wessington Springs graduate.

“So what we’re doing is we’re celebrating agriculture within our community,” Duxbury said. “It all started with an idea to do a Farm to Table event. And the fact that we have a beautiful new mural in our school and we wanted to showcase that, so it all kind of came together.”

Kenzee Shaffer graduated from Wessington Springs and as an alumnus, what does it mean to you to have this?

“Yeah, this is a really amazing project. Our program actually started in 1916. It was actually before the Smith-Hughes Act, which established Vocational Agriculture instruction in the United States. So our program has been around for more than 100 years. With that being said, we have a lot of amazing history and this program has been very successful and a lot of what we have done, the FFA, Kenzee was a part of that. And now she is just starting her career, working as a muralist, and came in and did an absolutely outstanding job celebrating agriculture and celebrating our program and doing something that’s going to make an impact on 1000s of kids in the years to come,” Duxbury said.

You can learn more on the Wessington Springs FFA Chapter’s Facebook.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.