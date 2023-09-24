Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Yankton police investigating possible fatal shooting

A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting...
A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting on Sunday morning.(MGN)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting on Sunday morning.

According to the Yankton Police Department, at around 6:00 a.m., officers were called to Sacred Heart Emergency Room for a man who arrived with a gunshot wound.

The man later succumbed to his injuries, but a location where the incident took place was identified.

Officers secured a residence on the 1900 block of Locust Street and began an investigation.

A person of interest is in police custody and authorities said there is no current threat to the public.

It was determined that a handgun was involved, but further details are being investigated and more information is expected.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
The State of South Dakota is partnering with Dream Design International on a One Stop in Sioux...
Groundbreaking ceremony for State of South Dakota One Stop happening next week
2023 Football Friday on Dakota News Now
FOOTBALL FRIDAY-Week 5 (9-22-23)
Richard Hirth adds to plea
Montana doctor compromises Hirth’s case, putting his trial on hold
KTTC
Arrest made in connection to over a dozen Sioux Falls burglaries

Latest News

Vermillion police investigating sexual assault near USD campus
Wessington Springs alumna’s Mural to be unveiled at celebration of agriculture
Salem, South Dakota
Wessington Springs alumna’s Mural to be unveiled at celebration of agriculture
‘Sock the Block’ party collects socks for the VA Hospital