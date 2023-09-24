Yankton police investigating possible fatal shooting

YANKTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting on Sunday morning.

According to the Yankton Police Department, at around 6:00 a.m., officers were called to Sacred Heart Emergency Room for a man who arrived with a gunshot wound.

The man later succumbed to his injuries, but a location where the incident took place was identified.

Officers secured a residence on the 1900 block of Locust Street and began an investigation.

A person of interest is in police custody and authorities said there is no current threat to the public.

It was determined that a handgun was involved, but further details are being investigated and more information is expected.

