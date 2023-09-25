2023 South Dakota Hall of Fame inductees recognized

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Ten new people have been inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame.

Some of the new members were at Monday’s Downtown Sioux Falls Rotary meeting.

Among the Class of 2023 is Walt Bones, a fourth-generation farmer near Parker.

From serving as a grade school basketball coach to serving on the school board and on every agricultural board in South Dakota, he is a leader.

Internationally, he has traveled to China, Ethiopia, Uganda and Kenya as an agricultural leader to assist farmers.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.