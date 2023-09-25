Aberdeen police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 2 children

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a driver who struck two children on bicycles last Friday.

The incident happened around 8:27 p.m.

Aberdeen officials report that children were on bicycles crossing 6th Ave. SE at the intersection with S. State St. The group was within the crosswalk. A dark-colored Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on 6th Ave SE and failed to stop for a red light, striking two of the children on their bicycles.

One of the children was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver.

The vehicle is described as a dark (likely black) 2007-2013 Chevrolet pickup. Witnesses described the pickup as having a louder exhaust, tinted windows, and possibly chrome trim accents on the side. There is damage to the front left bumper and the driver’s side mirror is missing.

Authorities ask business owners on the 6th Ave. corridor and those residents living near 6th Ave. to check their security cameras for a vehicle similar to this description.

Police shared the video below, which shows the suspect vehicle at another location, prior to the crash.

We are asking our vehicle repair businesses and body shops to contact us if an individual seeks repair services with damage similar to the description above. South Dakota state law (SDCL 32-34-23) requires the person in charge of any garage or repair shop shall not commence repair on any motor vehicle which shows evidence of having been involved in a reportable accident or struck by any bullet unless the vehicle bears the notice (a red tag) provided for in § 32-34-10. Any person violating the provisions of this section shall be guilty of a Class 2 misdemeanor.

If you have any information about the person involved, please call Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 immediately.

