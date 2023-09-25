Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Aberdeen police seek hit-and-run driver who struck 2 children

(AP)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ABERDEEN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Aberdeen Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification and arrest of a driver who struck two children on bicycles last Friday.

The incident happened around 8:27 p.m.

Aberdeen officials report that children were on bicycles crossing 6th Ave. SE at the intersection with S. State St. The group was within the crosswalk. A dark-colored Chevrolet pickup was traveling east on 6th Ave SE and failed to stop for a red light, striking two of the children on their bicycles.

One of the children was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries.

Aberdeen police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver.

The vehicle is described as a dark (likely black) 2007-2013 Chevrolet pickup. Witnesses described the pickup as having a louder exhaust, tinted windows, and possibly chrome trim accents on the side. There is damage to the front left bumper and the driver’s side mirror is missing.

Authorities ask business owners on the 6th Ave. corridor and those residents living near 6th Ave. to check their security cameras for a vehicle similar to this description.

Police shared the video below, which shows the suspect vehicle at another location, prior to the crash.

If you have any information about the person involved, please call Brown County Dispatch at 605-626-7911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting...
Yankton police investigating fatal shooting
Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino

Latest News

Musician of the Month: Link West
Musician of the Month: Link West
River Greenway phase 3 groundbreaking in Sioux Falls
Downtown River Greenway Project progresses
Downtown River Greenway Project progresses
Downtown River Greenway Project progresses
Dakota News Now at 5:00
Phil Schreck and Tyler Roney's Monday Team Weather