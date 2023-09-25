Avera Medical Minute
'Buddy Walk' provides resources for those impacted by down syndrome

‘Buddy Walk’ provides resources for those impacted by down syndrome
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The 23rd annual Sioux Falls Buddy Walk will be hosted by the National Down Syndrome Society on September 30th.

The event will take place starting at Pasley Park at 10 a.m. Teams and individuals can register online.

The walk will raise funds to provide resources, educational information and networking opportunities to those impacted by down syndrome.

Laura Hanson and Sarah Bymers of the New Directions Down Syndrome Association joined Dakota News Now on Monday morning to talk more about the event.

