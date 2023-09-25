Avera Medical Minute
Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon to support kids, families at Sanford Children's Hospital

The radiothon will be broadcast from the lobby of the Sanford Children’s Hospital again this...
The radiothon will be broadcast from the lobby of the Sanford Children’s Hospital again this year.(Sanford Health Foundation)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 2:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon returns Sept. 28 and 29, raising money to support pediatric patients at Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls and their families.

Listeners will hear stories from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the radiothon on Sept. 28 and 29.

The stations participating are KKRC 97.3, KIKN 99.1 and 100.5, KXRB 100.1, B 102.7, and HOT 104.7.

“Every dollar donated during the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon stays local,” said Erin Sanderson, executive director of Sanford Health Foundation in Sioux Falls. “We’re so thankful for the support from our donors during events like the Cure Kids Cancer Radiothon. Their generosity helps us continue to provide specialized expert cancer care, close to home for kids.”

The radiothon, presented by Jerry’s Auto Sales, will be broadcast from the lobby of the Sanford Children’s Hospital again this year.

Listeners will be able to triple their donation on Sept. 28 if they call and donate between noon and 1 p.m.

Donations can be made by calling 605-328-5750.

The money goes toward child life specialists, equipment like pediatric CT scanners, playrooms filled with toys and games, and financial assistance to help families with meals, mileage and lodging.

