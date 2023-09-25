Avera Medical Minute
Downtown River Greenway Project progresses

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The groundbreaking for phase three of the River Greenway Project in downtown Sioux Falls happened Monday night.

The project is on the west side of the Big Sioux River along the upper reach of the Falls.

It will provide two acres of pedestrian access and recreation opportunities.

The total project costs around $11 million, with $750,000 gifted by the Lloyd family.

Speakers at the event included Don Kearney (director of Parks and Recreation), Mayor Paul TenHaken, Craig Lloyd (founder and board chairman of Lloyd Companies), and Kayla Eitreim (Greater Sioux Falls Chamber of Commerce board member).

