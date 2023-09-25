DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Department of Public Safety has announced plans to conduct 22 sobriety checkpoints in 18 different counties throughout the month of October.

The checkpoints are scheduled in the counties of Charles Mix, Lincoln, Brookings, Pennington, Butte, Brown, Codington, Hughes, Minnehaha, Roberts, Spink, Lawrence, Meade, Jones, Fall River, Stanley, Davison, and Jerauld.

The primary purpose of these monthly checkpoints is to encourage people to avoid drunk driving. The South Dakota Office of Highway Safety funds these checkpoints, and the South Dakota Highway Patrol conducts them with the assistance of local law enforcement. Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive, regardless of whether a checkpoint is planned in their county. They urge those who have been drinking to designate a sober driver or use an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are agencies of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

KOTA TV YouTube promo

Copyright 2023 KOTA. All rights reserved.