‘Journey’ to perform at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The band “Journey” has announced a new round of shows for their “50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024″ and one of those stops is in Sioux City.
According to the band’s official tour dates list, “Journey” will be at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28. They’ll also be joined by special guest “TOTO.”
Sales for the Sioux City performance go on sale to the public on Oct. 5. More details on presales can be found here.
This tour of Journey features founder Neal Schon on lead guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and backing vocals, Arnel Pineda on lead vocals, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and vocals, Deen Castronovo on drums and vocals, and finally Todd Jensen on bass. Neal Schon is a three-time Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI Songwriter Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.
50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 dates:
- February 9: Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
- February 12: Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena
- February 14: Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- February 15: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
- February 17: Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
- February 18: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
- February 21: Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion
- February 22: Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena
- February 24: Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
- February 26: Madison, WI at Kohl Center
- February 28: Sioux City, IA at Tyson Events Center
- February 29 Rapid City, SD: at The Monument
- March 2: Grand Forks, ND at Alerus Center
- March 4: Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
- March 7: Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
- March 9: Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
- March 10: Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre
- March 13: Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
- March 15: West Valley City, UT at Maverik Center
- March 16: Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena
- March 21: Las Cruces, NM at Pan American Center
- March 22: Lubbock, TX at United Supermarkets Arena
- April 15: Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center
- April 16: Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center Arena
- April 19: Fort Wayne, IN at Memorial Coliseum
- April 20: Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum
- April 23: North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum
- April 26: Norfolk, VA at Scope Arena
- April 27: Wilkes Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
- April 29: Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena
