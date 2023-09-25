Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

‘Journey’ to perform at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City

(OVG360)
By Dean Welte
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The band “Journey” has announced a new round of shows for their “50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024″ and one of those stops is in Sioux City.

According to the band’s official tour dates list, “Journey” will be at the Tyson Events Center on Wednesday, Feb. 28. They’ll also be joined by special guest “TOTO.

Sales for the Sioux City performance go on sale to the public on Oct. 5. More details on presales can be found here.

This tour of Journey features founder Neal Schon on lead guitar, Jonathan Cain on keyboards and backing vocals, Arnel Pineda on lead vocals, Jason Derlatka on keyboards and vocals, Deen Castronovo on drums and vocals, and finally Todd Jensen on bass. Neal Schon is a three-time Hall of Fame inductee, having been inducted to the Oklahoma Hall of Fame, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame and the Grammy Hall of Fame. Jon Cain is a recipient of two BMI Songwriter Awards and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a member of Journey.

50th Anniversary Freedom Tour 2024 dates:

  • February 9: Biloxi, MS at Mississippi Coast Coliseum
  • February 12: Sunrise, FL at Amerant Bank Arena
  • February 14: Greenville, SC at Bon Secours Wellness Arena
  • February 15: Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena at the BJCC
  • February 17: Raleigh, NC at PNC Arena
  • February 18: Baltimore, MD at CFG Bank Arena
  • February 21: Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion
  • February 22: Rochester, NY at Blue Cross Arena
  • February 24: Louisville, KY at KFC Yum! Center
  • February 26: Madison, WI at Kohl Center
  • February 28: Sioux City, IA at Tyson Events Center
  • February 29 Rapid City, SD: at The Monument
  • March 2: Grand Forks, ND at Alerus Center
  • March 4: Winnipeg, MB at Canada Life Centre
  • March 7: Calgary, AB at Scotiabank Saddledome
  • March 9: Edmonton, AB at Rogers Place
  • March 10: Saskatoon, SK at SaskTel Centre
  • March 13: Billings, MT at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark
  • March 15: West Valley City, UT at Maverik Center
  • March 16: Las Vegas, NV at Michelob ULTRA Arena
  • March 21: Las Cruces, NM at Pan American Center
  • March 22: Lubbock, TX at United Supermarkets Arena
  • April 15: Omaha, NE at CHI Health Center
  • April 16: Peoria, IL at Peoria Civic Center Arena
  • April 19: Fort Wayne, IN at Memorial Coliseum
  • April 20: Charleston, WV at Charleston Coliseum
  • April 23: North Charleston, SC at North Charleston Coliseum
  • April 26: Norfolk, VA at Scope Arena
  • April 27: Wilkes Barre, PA at Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
  • April 29: Bridgeport, CT at Total Mortgage Arena

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting...
Yankton police investigating fatal shooting
Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Vermillion police investigating sexual assault near USD campus

Latest News

Food
Nonprofits combine to create ‘Feeding Vermillion’
Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
The organization will sponsor reduced adoption fees — $50 or less — at more than 345 shelters...
Sioux Falls Area Humane Society reduces adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event
DPS announces October sobriety checkpoints