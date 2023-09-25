Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: Black eye for Black Hills?; ‘Freedom’ isn’t free

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we take a closer look at the high turnover in leadership for Black Hills National Forest.

South Dakota Searchlight editor-in-chief Seth Tupper discusses his latest commentary on issues within Black Hills National Forest and the effect the turnover is having.

South Dakota News Watch investigative reporter Stu Whitney joins the program to discuss his reporting on the state asking businesses to chip in for Gov. Noem’s “Freedom Works Here” workforce recruitment campaign.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

