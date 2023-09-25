Musician of the Month: Link West

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and growing up in Ohio, Link West never thought he would head further west unless it was to a city of similar size to Columbus or latitudinally further south.

None of those criteria was met when he and his wife moved over to Sioux Falls, but it is a decision his family is happy they made.

“I had two rules about moving someplace. I didn’t want to move anywhere smaller or anywhere further north,” West said. “But then my wife got a job at Augustana, and it’s her dream job, so making your wife happy is definitely a good way to go about life.”

After playing saxophone in his school band, he was really interested in finding ways to sing.

West dug his father’s guitar out of storage and found a way to chase that dream when he was young, and he didn’t look back.

He was part of a band early on called The Secret Sound of the NSA and says he and the members had aspirations of making it big.

West is not chasing the dream of stardom anymore but instead is focused on connecting with others through music.

He does have a few more performances beginning on Oct. 14 at the Falls Park Farmers Market.

