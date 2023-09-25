Avera Medical Minute
Nonprofits combine to create ‘Feeding Vermillion’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In order to fight hunger in the Vermillion community, the Vermillion Food Pantry and the Welcome Table have merged to create a new entity named “Feeding Vermillion.”

Feeding Vermillion’s comprehensive range of services will include the food pantry, the beloved Welcome Table weekly community meal, the Weekend Backpack program and Tanager Takeout, which provide vital supplemental food for students in the Vermillion School District.

The Welcome Table, founded in 2000, has long been a source of warmth and sustenance for the Vermillion community, providing a weekly community meal that transcends mere nutrition to nurture the spirit of togetherness. Meanwhile, the Vermillion Food Pantry has been tirelessly addressing the daily struggle against hunger by distributing essential groceries to those in need for 39 years. Both organizations have been located in United Way of Vermillion’s Community Connection Center since 2019.

John Lushbough, founder and director of the Welcome Table, expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, stating, “Our mission has always been to create a sense of belonging and community around a shared meal. By merging with the Vermillion Food Pantry, we can now provide an even more holistic approach to addressing hunger, ensuring that no one in our community goes to bed hungry.”

The Vermillion Food Pantry board president Greg Merrigan added, “This merger represents a significant step forward in our efforts to combat food insecurity. By joining forces, we can optimize our resources, streamline our operations, and make an even greater impact on the lives of those we serve.”

As Feeding Vermillion takes its first steps towards a brighter future, it calls upon the Vermillion community to join hands in the fight against hunger. Volunteers, donors, and supporters are encouraged to get involved and help create a more food-secure Vermillion.

