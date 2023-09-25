Charges pending for Pierre man after leading pursuit, crashing into police vehicle

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 22-year-old Pierre man was apprehended after leading law enforcement on a pursuit through Pierre Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11 p.m.

According to the South Dakota Highway Patrol, a trooper tried to stop a 2011 GMC Terrain, but the suspect did not stop. A pursuit ensued through the city of Pierre.

Charges are pending, according to Dakota Radio Group News.

At one point in the pursuit, the suspect crashed into a Pierre Police Department vehicle. He fled on foot but was apprehended shortly after.

No one was injured.

The incident is under investigation.

The South Dakota Highway Patrol, the Pierre Police Department and the Hughes County Sheriff’s Office responded.

Information is provided by Dakota Radio Group News.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.