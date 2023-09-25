SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the northeastern corner of South Dakota until 9 a.m. Make sure you give yourself some extra time as you head out the door this morning! We’re going to see quite a bit of cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Monday. There’s a slight chance for a few showers up north today, as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region.

Heading through the rest of this week, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine and keep the pleasant temperatures around. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday, we should warm up to near 80 for a high temperature with the mid 80s returning Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday and Saturday night before clearing out Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s around most of the region. We’ll cool off a little heading into next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.