Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Pleasant Temperatures

Spotty Showers Possible up North
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 4:11 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- There’s a Dense Fog Advisory in effect for the northeastern corner of South Dakota until 9 a.m. Make sure you give yourself some extra time as you head out the door this morning! We’re going to see quite a bit of cloud cover as we head through the rest of our Monday. There’s a slight chance for a few showers up north today, as well. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s across the region.

Heading through the rest of this week, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine and keep the pleasant temperatures around. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday, we should warm up to near 80 for a high temperature with the mid 80s returning Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday and Saturday night before clearing out Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s around most of the region. We’ll cool off a little heading into next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting...
Yankton police investigating possible fatal shooting
Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home
Vermillion police investigating sexual assault near USD campus
The third phase will provide two acres of pedestrian access and recreation opportunities along...
Coming up Monday: River Greenway phase 3 groundbreaking in Sioux Falls

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Warming Up in the Coming Week
Sunday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Sunday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley
Saturday Night's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Lexie Merley