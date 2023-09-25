Sioux Falls Area Humane Society reduces adoption fees for ‘Empty the Shelters’ event

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society is taking part in a nationwide event aimed at encouraging pet adoptions through reducing the fee.

The “Empty the Shelters” event hosted by BISSELL Pet Foundation runs from Oct. 1 to 15.

The organization will sponsor reduced adoption fees — $50 or less — at more than 345 shelters in 42 states.

View participating shelters via the map to find more information.

Our nation’s animal shelters are in crisis due to increased owner surrenders and stray intakes, spiking post-pandemic euthanasia rates across the country. Animal intakes at both public and private shelters are expected to reach a 3-year high this year, and adoptions or returns to owners are not keeping pace, according to the Shelter Animals Count database. With lives on the line, BISSELL Pet Foundation is once again prompting a national call for adoption with its Fall National “Empty the Shelters” reduced-fee adoption event.

According to the organization, an average of 1,225 pets are adopted each day of these quarterly national events.

“Our nation’s animal shelters are facing an overcrowding crisis unlike anything we have experienced in more than a decade. The devastating increase in owner surrenders and stray intakes has left tens of thousands of socialized, house-trained, and leash-trained pets desperate to find a home,” said Cathy Bissell, founder of BISSELL Pet Foundation. “Our Fall National ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this critical time. Opening your home to a shelter pet saves a life and creates space to give another pet a chance.”

