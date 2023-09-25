Sports Director Mark Ovenden inducted into SD Sports Hall of Fame

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the South Dakota Sports Hall of Fame’s 54th annual induction ceremony, Dakota News Now Sports Director Mark Ovenden was honored.

With 45 years of coverage across South Dakota, Mark has become the most recognizable face of sports in South Dakota.

He has hosted more TV sportscasts in the state than anyone in history and has won numerous awards over the years, including the Tom Brokaw Award for Excellence in Broadcasting.

“It was non-stop seeing friends I have met from this business. Coaches, players, school administrators, referees...there’s not a high school football game that I don’t go to shoot that refs don’t come say, ‘Hi’ to me before game,” said Mark while accepting the honor.

After accepting the award, Mark and the crowd sang ‘happy birthday’ to Mark’s mother, who will be 100 years old on Wednesday.

Everyone at Dakota News Now would like to congratulate Mark for this honor.

