Teacher Compensation Review Board sends final proposals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota legislative session is still a few months away, but some of the priorities are already coming into focus.

Among them is increasing teacher salaries.

It comes at a time when South Dakota is slipping in the national rankings — this, along with South Dakota ranking last in the region, is what’s been driving the state’s Teacher Compensation Review Board.

After three meetings in the past couple of months, they have a list of proposals to try and turn things around.

After months of meetings, the members of the Teacher Compensation Review Board have a final proposal addressing teacher pay in South Dakota.

Three proposals are headed to Gov. Kristi Noem and the state legislature.

The first is for the Department of Education to create an updated teacher compensation accountability model. That affects how teachers are paid at the district and state levels, and holds schools accountable for making sure new funding helps pay for salaries.

“The current one goes off the 2017 data, and basically says that the district needs to be above their 2017 numbers,” said Education Secretary Joe Graves. “Well, it’s 2023. You’d better be above your 2017 numbers. So it’s not really having any impact now.”

The second is to recommend Gov. Noem and lawmakers monitor the impact of inflation and use that data when setting the state education finance formula. This means the board is asking lawmakers to consider rising inflation more when allocating more for education expenses. But it doesn’t hold them to any action.

“It would be difficult to get something like that through the appropriations committee,” said Sen. Jim Bolin. “That would be very taxing on the rest of the committee.”

The final proposal is to add the Department of Education’s GOAC performance indicators as an appendix to the report. This proposal didn’t unanimously pass, but supporters argue that the state’s student achievement indicators and graduation rates are tied to how much teachers are compensated.

“I think if we continue to underfund and pay our teachers dead last in the region, I’m not sure that’s going to improve morale or improve performance. But investing in our teachers, investing in our system of education might be the kind of thing that turns those trends around.”

The final report will now go to the governor’s office, as well as the state legislature.

As for the review board itself, it’s planned to meet again in 2025 to start the process again.

