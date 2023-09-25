Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week: standout student & multi-sport athlete at Oldham-Ramona

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Caden Hojer is a great student at Oldham-Ramona High School, and his mother is a big reason for that.

“My mom was a teacher. She always makes sure I have good grades. Just keep working hard in the classroom makes it easy, to keep up,” said Caden.

“Caden is very self-motivated and driven. He knows what he wants, and strives to do the best he can in all of his classes,” said Oldham-Ramona teacher DeAnn Hildebrand.

Caden stays very busy as a multi-sport athlete. He’s also been all-state in chorus for four years. He likes being with his classmates, who he can lean on sometimes.

“They help me with when I have a problem and can’t solve it. I’ll ask for some recommendations and they’ll give me help on it and make it easier for me,” said Caden.

He’s not sure where he wants to go to college yet, but he has a good plan for his future.

“Gonna go to college somewhere for business and I’m going to come back and help my dad on the family farm,” said Caden.

“Wherever he does decide to go, he wants to play football. There, he’s looking at a business degree. After he graduates from college he wants to come back to the farm. And right now he is a Hojer goat rancher, so he started up his own business,” said Leann.

Caden said it’s been great growing up in a small school.

“It’s a great school and you get to know everyone and everyone is basically family around here,” said Caden.

For being named our Scholar of the Week, Caden gets a $250 scholarship from the Kingsbury Electric Cooperative, which is a Touchstone Energy Cooperative.

