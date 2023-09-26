COACH O VS. COACH GLO: New USF leader eager to coach in Key to the City rivalry with Augustana

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana may have one of the most unique rivalries in all of college football since both schools are only separated by a block.

As they come together this Saturday to play for the Key to the City for the eleventh time the two have as stark a contrast as ever thanks to a new look on one side.

Saturday’s game comes nearly a year to the date of their last meeting in which Sioux Falls won 31-24 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium to improve to 8-2 against Augie since they began playing for the Key to the City in 2012.

Since then the Cougars have undergone a near total makeover, firing then-head coach Jon Anderson, bringing in Jim Glogowski from Mankato, and seeing much of last year’s roster graduate or leave via the transfer portal.

Last Saturday USF survived a scare from Minot State, winning 7-0 to improve to 2-2.

On the other side Augustana has plenty of continuity with their roster and head coach Jerry Olszewski in his eleventh season at the helm and one victory away from his 100th career win at the school. The Vikings come in a perfect 4-0 having also gotten through a battle last week in their 31-27 victory over Moorhead.

Though Saturday will be the first Key game between “Coach O and Coach Glo”, each knows in their own way what this week, and rivalry, means.

Kickoff on Saturday at Bob Young Field scheduled for 1:00 PM.

