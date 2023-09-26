Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

COACH O VS. COACH GLO: New USF leader eager to coach in Key to the City rivalry with Augustana

Jerry Olszewski’s 4-0 Vikings visit Jim Glogowski’s 2-2 Coo on Saturday
New USF Coach Jim Glogowski to experience rivalry for first time
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls and Augustana may have one of the most unique rivalries in all of college football since both schools are only separated by a block.

As they come together this Saturday to play for the Key to the City for the eleventh time the two have as stark a contrast as ever thanks to a new look on one side.

Saturday’s game comes nearly a year to the date of their last meeting in which Sioux Falls won 31-24 at Kirkeby-Over Stadium to improve to 8-2 against Augie since they began playing for the Key to the City in 2012.

Since then the Cougars have undergone a near total makeover, firing then-head coach Jon Anderson, bringing in Jim Glogowski from Mankato, and seeing much of last year’s roster graduate or leave via the transfer portal.

Last Saturday USF survived a scare from Minot State, winning 7-0 to improve to 2-2.

On the other side Augustana has plenty of continuity with their roster and head coach Jerry Olszewski in his eleventh season at the helm and one victory away from his 100th career win at the school. The Vikings come in a perfect 4-0 having also gotten through a battle last week in their 31-27 victory over Moorhead.

Though Saturday will be the first Key game between “Coach O and Coach Glo”, each knows in their own way what this week, and rivalry, means.

Kickoff on Saturday at Bob Young Field scheduled for 1:00 PM.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man is dead and Yankton police have a person of interest in custody after a possible shooting...
Yankton police investigating fatal shooting
Knowing she could watch the kennel video was reassuring, but when she logged on and saw what...
Sioux Falls kennel under investigation following abuse allegations
A group of friends in Utah has been giving out $1,000 tips at deserving restaurants. At one...
Surprise $10,000 tip leaves waiter, restaurant staff in tears
Woman robbed at Sioux Falls casino
Alachua County Sheriff's deputies pull over stolen car driven by 10-year-old boy
Siblings, 10 and 11, stopped while driving mom’s car on highway 200 miles from home

Latest News

Heiberger is our Karl's TV & Appliance Athlete of the Week
Thomas Heiberger Finds his place at Jefferson
Sioux Falls Christian's Emerson Brazones scores against O'Gorman
O’Gorman girls shut Sioux Falls Christian down while boys’ teams draw
The Minnesota Twins celebrating clinching the 2023 AL Central Division Title
Depth & resilience key to Twins winning AL Central
Sports Director Mark Ovenden is inducted into South Dakota sports hall of fame
Sports Director Mark Ovenden inducted into SD Sports Hall of Fame