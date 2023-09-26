Depth & resilience key to Twins winning AL Central

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minnesota Twins are off tonight before beginning the final week of the regular season. There won’t be much drama though after the team clinched the AL Central championship and properly celebrated last Friday night.

It’s been an up and down season yet the Twins say the keys to avoiding the kind of collapse that kept them out of last year’s postseason was having a deeper and more resilient team this year.

Minnesota wiill host the best-of-three game Wildcard Round that kicks off a week from tomorrow. Dates and opponent will be determined once the regular season concludes and the playoff field is set.

