Groundbreaking held for One Stop facility for state agencies

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - State and local officials broke ground Tuesday on what’s being called a wide-range facility for state services.

The South Dakota One Stop building will be located at Dawley Farm on the east side of Sioux Falls.

It will house a dozen state agencies, from the Department of Health to labor and social services.

All these offices are currently scattered across the city.

Officials say having these services in one location will benefit the region.

