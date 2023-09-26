Morning Fog, Nice Temps

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We could see some patchy fog develop across the region this morning. Once that burns off, we’ll stay partly to mostly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s with a light north wind.

After we get through today, we’re going to see plenty of sunshine and keep the pleasant temperatures around for the rest of the week. Highs will be in the low to mid 70s. By Thursday, we should warm up to near 80 for a high temperature with the mid 80s returning Friday.

Over the weekend, we’ll see a slight chance for a few showers Saturday and Saturday night before clearing out Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the low 80s around most of the region. We’ll cool off a little heading into next week with highs dropping into the low to mid 70s.

