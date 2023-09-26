Avera Medical Minute
O’Gorman girls shut Sioux Falls Christian down while boys’ teams draw

Doubleheader rescheduled following last week’s bad weather
O'Gorman girls win 2-0, boys draw 3-3
By Zach Borg
Published: Sep. 25, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -With the postseason starting next Tuesday this is the final week of high school soccer’s regular season with the final games a chance to potentially improve seeding and build momentum for those with an eye on reaching championship Saturday on October 14th in Brandon.

Monday featured an interesting cross class clash between Sioux Falls Christian and O’Gorman that was moved back from last week due to bad weather.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

-The O’Gorman girls 2-0 win over Sioux Falls Christian

-The Charger and Knight boys teams finishing in a 3-3 draw

