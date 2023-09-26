Police searching for suspect after stabbing in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A stabbing Tuesday morning near Sioux City’s Cook Park resulted in one person getting injured.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, the stabbing happened in an alley in the 600 block of Market Street. Police say two transients got into an argument over a woman and one of them ended up pulling out a knife and stabbing the other.

Police say the victim was stabbed in the shoulder and was taken to a local hospital. He has since been released.

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, police have not located a suspect.

You can submit tips to the SCPD through Crime Stoppers by calling 712-258-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips online here.

